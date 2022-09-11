Sri Lanka second moved to second in the 2022 Road Safety World Seris points table after registering a 38-run win over Australia Legends. Meanwhile, defending champions India Legends sit on top after their opening day win. Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 will be played until October 01, 2022. The international tournament is played with the aim to raise awareness about road safety. It will be the second edition of the tournament. The tournament will be played in the T20 format. Scroll down below to see 2022 Road Safety World Seris points table. 2022 Road Safety World Series Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Eight different teams will participate in the second edition of the RSWS 2022. The teams include India Legends, England Legends, New Zealand Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, Sri-Lanka Legends, West-Indies Legends and South-Africa Legends. Every team will play five matches in the league stage and the four top teams from the points table will advance to the semifinal. The top two teams from the knockout round will then progress into the final of the tournament. Buy 2022 Road Safety World Series Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR IND Legends 1 1 0 0 2 3.050 SL Legends 1 1 0 0 2 1.900 WI Legends 1 1 0 0 2 1.687 NZ Legends 0 0 0 0 0 0 ENG Legends 0 0 0 0 0 0 BAN Legends 1 0 1 0 0 -1.687 AUS Legends 1 0 1 0 0 -1.900 SA Legends 1 0 1 0 0 -3.050

The road safety world series will run for 22 days. The tournament will be held in India at four different venues. Kanpur will host the matches scheduled from 10 to 15 September. The matches that are set to be played from 17 to 19 September will be held in Indore. Dehradun will be the third venue for the matches scheduled from 21-25 September. Raipur will finally host the last two league matches including the semi-final and final as well which will be on 1 October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).