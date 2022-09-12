Former South African spinner Johan Botha moved up to the top spot after his performance in the South Africa Legends vs New Zealand Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday, September 12. Nuwan Kulasekara also has taken four wickets but Botha is on top. The third spot is occupied by Thandi Tsabalala with West Indies' Krishmar Santokie and India's Rahul Sharma at fourth and fifth, respectively. All three have three wickets each so far. . Buy 2022 Road Safety World Series Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20 Cricket Tournament in India

Road safety world series (RSWS) is a thoughtful initiative carried out to raise awareness regarding road safety through cricket. Former Indian legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the event. The 2022 RSWS is the second edition which commenced on 10 September. India legends who are the defending champions, defeated South Africa legends in the opening match of season two.

Most Wickets in Road Safety World Series 2022

Rank Bowler Team Matches Wickets 1 Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka Legends 1 4 2 Johan Botha South Africa Legends 1 4 3 Thandi Tshabalala South Africa Legends 1 3 4 Krishmar Santokie West Indies Legends 1 3 5 Rahul Sharma India Legends 1 3

Eight international teams consisting of legends from yesteryears will battle it out against each other. Cricketing greats like Jonty Rhodes, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara and Brett Lee are also part of the contest. The series will be played in the shortest format of the game. The league stages will be played in round-robin format and semi-finals as knockouts, were from top two teams will advance into the final to be played on 1 October.

