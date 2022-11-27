Following the defeat in the first ODi, Sri Lanka is set to take on Afghanistan again in the second of the three-match ODI series on Sunday,27 November at Pallekele Stadium. The second ODI match between the two Asian rivals will commence at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ongoing series is Afghanistan's maiden visit to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series. The ODI series is part of the world super league 2023. Currently, Sri Lanka are on 10th standing of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League table, which makes this series crucial for the hosts, evidently. Hasan Ali Signs Up for English County Side Warwickshire After Being Dropped From Pakistan Test Squad

Afghanistan took a lead of 1-0 in the series by winning the first ODI by a big margin of 60 runs. The top 4 of the Afghanistan batting lineup scored runs on their way to put up a decent total of 294 on the board. Ibrahim Zadran was the pick of the lot as he scored a brilliant century which set the foundation for the Afghan win. Surprisingly, while defending the score, the Afghan seamers were far more successful than their well reputed spinners. Although, Afghanistan won the first game, they have to work on their lower middle order batting as it couldn't fire at all and not having a strong finish can cost them later in the series. I Think David Warner Has Paid The Price; He Should Be Allowed to Lead, Says Glenn McGrath

For Sri Lanka, a comeback in this game is very necessary as the three-match ODI series will be seemingly a stepping-stone for both the teams in preparing and making their way for earning a direct qualification in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later next year. Except Pathum Nissanka with the bat and Wanindu Hasaranga with his all-round performance, nobody could make an impact in the first game. Sri Lanka will want their key players to deliver in this game as it is very crucial for them to survive in the series.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 match will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on November 27, 2022(Sunday). The SL vs AFG game has a start time of 02:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 channel to watch the live telecast of SL vs AFG 2nd ODI 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLiv app and website to catch the action live.

