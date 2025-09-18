Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Afghanistan are in a must win tie against Sri Lanka this evening in order to make it to the next stage of the 2025 Asia Cup. The defeat suffered at the hands of Bangladesh have pegged them back and they now need to be at their very best against a strong team in Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive of winning the title. Sri Lanka on the other hand have defeated both Bangladesh and Hong Kong and have momentum with them. A win for them will help them top the group and hence they will be geared up for this clash. Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. When is SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Preview.

Afghanistan will be hurting with the manner of their defeat against Bangladesh as it was game they should have won. Their batting unit led them down at a crucial time and the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will need to rise to the challenge. Gulbadin Naib can be an excellent hitter in the middle phases of the innings. In terms of bowling, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi are world class bowlers and can do the damage against the opponents.

Matheesha Pathirana is likely to miss out for Sri Lanka in the playing eleven in this game. Wanindu Hasranga is their main wicket taker and Afganistan will need to play him with caution. Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and Pathum Nissanka are all quick scorers and they will be the players to watch out for in terms of their batting.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Date Thursday, September 18 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team will battle against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and it begins at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan online viewing options, read below. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers Standings With Highest Wickets in T20I Cricket Tournament.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Sri Lanka will dominate this game on the onset and should secure a routine win here.

