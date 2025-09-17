The 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played between the Sri Lanka national cricket team and the Afghanistan national cricket team on Thursday, September 18. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This is a must-win game for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. A win from either side will help them advance to the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 and Who Will Win SL vs AFG T20I?

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka are at the top of the Group B points table in the Asia Cup 2025. The Lankan Lions have secured two consecutive victories with four points to their name. A victory for Sri Lanka will help them and Bangladesh qualify for the Super Four stage. If Sri Lanka loses their match against Afghanistan, they need to make sure they don't suffer a massive defeat. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have two points to their name in as many matches in Group B standings. They are ranked third in the points table. A victory will seal their spot in the Super Four stage.

Abu Dhabi Weather Updates

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST, and the weather can be predicted to be very hot at that time in Abu Dhabi. As seen from the weather report above, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover around the 34-degree Celsius mark. However, the weather is expected to be pretty humid in Abu Dhabi during the SL vs AFG match. The sky can be partly cloudy later, but there are less chances of rain at all during the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch has historically been batting friendly. However, in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, all matches have been low scoring, with bowlers getting decent amount of help from the Abu Dhabi track. Teams, who are applying themselves in the middle are emerging victorious.

