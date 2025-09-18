Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to face the Afghanistan national cricket team in a crucial Group B fixture at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, fans can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This is a must-win game for Afghanistan, whereas Sri Lanka needs to make sure that they don't lose this match by a big margin. Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Become Leading Wicket-Taker in T20I Asia Cup.

From Group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are in contention to reach the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh has finished their Group B matches, and they currently have two wins and one loss. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have one win in two outings. If the Rashid Khan-led side secured a victory against Sri Lanka, then they would surpass the NRR of Bangladesh and would jump to second position in the Group B standings. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is unbeaten in their group and is in the best position to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Jonathan Trott Googles to Check Whether Bangladesh Have Won Asia Cup or Not During BAN vs AFG Pre-Match Press Conference (Watch Video).

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana