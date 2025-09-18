Out! Excellent move by Charith Asalanka to bring Nuwan Thushara back for a third over and he has delivered another wicket. Once again the ball swinging in, Sediqullah Atal goes for a hopeless half-punch and the ball evades the bat to knock over his stump. Thushara and Sri Lanka are flying here. Sediqullah Atal b Nuwan Thushara 18(14).
Out! Karim Janat departs! Nuwan Thushara has made a mark twice in the same over. Gets the ball to outswing a little, Janat plays for the line and the ball takes out his off-stump. Janat was promoted to provide some impetus in the powerplay but is inexperience against the new ball backfired. Karim Janat b Nuwan Thushara 1(3).
Out! First wicket for Sri Lanka and it is Nuwan Thushara who brings it. Afghanistan got off to a decent start and was looking to go hard at the Sri Lanka new ball bowlers. Rahmanullah Gurbaz charged at Nuwan Thushara but got an outside edge which was gobbled up by the fielder at the flying slip. Necessary breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Gurbaz c Kusal Perera b Nuwan Thushara 14(8).
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Toss Update: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match. Stay tuned to get live score updates, toss update, playing XI and commentary.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The Sri Lanka national cricket team are set to face the Afghanistan national cricket team in a crucial Group B fixture at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, fans can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This is a must-win game for Afghanistan, whereas Sri Lanka needs to make sure that they don't lose this match by a big margin. Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Dethrones Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Become Leading Wicket-Taker in T20I Asia Cup.
From Group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are in contention to reach the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh has finished their Group B matches, and they currently have two wins and one loss. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have one win in two outings. If the Rashid Khan-led side secured a victory against Sri Lanka, then they would surpass the NRR of Bangladesh and would jump to second position in the Group B standings. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is unbeaten in their group and is in the best position to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Jonathan Trott Googles to Check Whether Bangladesh Have Won Asia Cup or Not During BAN vs AFG Pre-Match Press Conference (Watch Video).
Squads:
Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana