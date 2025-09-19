Mohammad Nabi's reaction went viral after he was told of Dunith Wellalage's father, Suranga Wellalage's, death after the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. The young Sri Lankan all-rounder was informed about the tragic news of his father's passing due to a heart attack after the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 got over and a viral video also showed Sri Lanka National Cricket Team head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and team manager consoling him on the ground. Mohammad Nabi, in another viral video, was seen walking out of the Zayed Cricket Stadium with his kit bag when he was told about his news by journalists. Sri Lanka Cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s Father Suranga Wellalage Dies on Day of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash.

Mohammad Nabi Reacts to News of Dunith Wellalage's Father's Death

The moment when Mohamed Nabi was informed about the sudden demise of Dunith Wellalage’s father. Mohamed Nabi hit 5 sixes of Dunith Wellalage’s bowling in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings. pic.twitter.com/sjfAUzQvE6 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2025

The Afghanistan cricketer enquired about the reason and was seemingly shocked by the news. He then said 'sorry', before walking away, upset with what he had just heard. Later, in a post on X, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team all-rounder expressed his condolences to Dunith Wellalage's family at this difficult time, sharing a picture of the Sri Lankan cricketer with his father. "Stay strong brother," a part of his post read. Viral Video Shows Dunith Wellalage Being Informed of His Father's Death After SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match, Sanath Jayasuriya Consoles Youngster.

Mohammad Nabi Expresses Condolences After Dunith Wellalage's Father Passes Away

Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother pic.twitter.com/d6YF2BhlnV — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) September 18, 2025

Mohammad Nabi grabbed headlines in the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 for his sensational display with the bat in hand. The Afghanistan all-rounder showed all his experience as he, interestingly, hit Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in a row in the last over of the first innings, propelling his side to a solid total of 169/8 with a stellar 60-run knock that came off just 22 deliveries. Unfortunately, the knock eventually went in vain as Afghanistan lost the match by six wickets and were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

