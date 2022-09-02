Sri Lanka are set to take on Afghanistan will face off against each other in the first match of Super 4 stage at Asia Cup 2022. The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 3 and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka, who are the official hosts of the continental cricket tournament, will head into this game on the back of a thrilling win against Bangladesh who are out of this tournament, having lost two consecutive group stage matches. On the other hand, Mohammad Navi and Co. were the first team to qualify for the final-four round, will look to repeat the result of their last time's encounter against the Islanders. In the opening match of Asia Cup 2022, the Afghans defeated Shanaka's team by eight wickets. Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar and PTV Sports: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs HK With Cricket Match Timing in IST

This fixture will be very crucial for both sides as they will look to get a win from this, given that the other opponents in the Super 4 stage will be India and the winners of Pakistan vs Hong Kong clash. Ibrahim Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai would lead the batting attack for Afghanistan like they did in the group stage matches. Their star spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will once again try to remove the Lankan top-order batsmen as early as possible. For Sri Lanka, they would bank on their skipper Dhanuka and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs AFG T20Is Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other for just two times in T20Is. In these games, both the teams have come out victorious on one occasion each.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

The key players for Afghanistan would be their skipper Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who are the most senior members of their squad. For Sri Lanka, a lot would rest on the performances of captain Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

There would be many player battles in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match. The duel between Wanindu Hasaranga and Ibrahim Zadran would be interesting to watch. Also, the clash between Rashid Khan and Dasun Shanaka can have an impact on this game.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Networks holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan Likely Playing 11: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

