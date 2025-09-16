Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule: The Asia Cup 2025 has turned out to be a pretty exciting tournament so far. Some of the group stage matches have been very exciting to say the least and one can only expect the competition to more and more intense in the Super 4 stage as the teams battle it out to gain continental supremacy. The Super 4 stage, as the name suggests, will involve four teams and out of these four, two will make it to the Asia Cup 2025 final. In this article, we shall take a look at the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule along with the format, date and time in IST (Indian Standard Time) and the venues. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sri Lanka Move to Top Spot in Group B Following Narrow Victory Against Hong Kong China, India Become First Team to Qualify For Super Four.

The Asia Cup 2025, as we all know, involves eight teams divided into groups of four each (Group A and Group B). And the teams which finish in the top two spots in Group A and Group B will qualify for Super 4. After eight matches in the Asia Cup 2025, India are the only side to qualify for the Super 4 stage, with competition for the remaining three slots only expected to heat up with every passing game. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round starts on September 20 and will come to an end on September 26. All the matches of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round will be played in Dubai, including the final on September 28, apart from the A2 vs B1 match, which will be played in Abu Dhabi on September 23. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue September 20 B1 vs B2 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai September 21 A1 vs A2 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai September 23 A2 vs B1 8:00 PM Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi September 24 A1 vs B2 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai September 25 A2 vs B2 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai September 26 A1 vs B1 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai September 28 Final 8:00 PM Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

(Note: A1, A2, B1 and B2 have been used to denote the teams finishing in the top two spots in Groups A and B)

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Format

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 format is a pretty simple one. Each team which makes it through to the Super 4 round will play three matches each and in the end, the teams that finish in the top two spots on the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table will make it to the final of the tournament. It is noted that there wouldn't be a semi-final stage in the Asia Cup 2025. India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2023, which was held in ODI format. Sri Lanka, however, had last won the T20 Asia Cup held in 2022.

