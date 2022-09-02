Pakistan and Hong Kong are involved in a do-or-die encounter in the Asia Cup 2022 after losing their opening games respectively against India. The T20 format is such that it often bridges the gulf between sides and Hong Kong will be eager to have a go at Pakistan. They did not mount any challenge against India but their batting was decent which is a positive. Pakistan on the other hand was in the contest for large parts in their previous game but just did not have enough runs on board to claim a victory. Sharjah has been a batting-friendly wicket for ages and the team winning the toss will look to score freely first. Is Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?

Mohammad Hasnain could come in for Naseem Shah who is struggling with fitness. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman need to rise to the challenge as they both can score big. Mohammad Rizwan was a bit slow off the blocks against India, which will need to change against Hong Kong. Shadab Khan could be critical in this game as his variations will be difficult to pick up. Their bowling unit is certainly one of the best in world cricket.

Babat Hayat and Kinchit Shah were the only two players who looked comfortable against India in the Honk Kong batting unit. Their limited squad often acts as a hindrance and we should not see any change from the team that faced India. Ehsan Khan is the best bowler on this side and is highly economical. If he can create pressure on the Pakistan batters, the other bowlers could capitalize and take wickets. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule: Format, Date, Time in IST and Venue of Next Round Cricket Matches in Continental T20I Tournament.

When Is Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 02, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The PAK vs HK game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match on TV. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of PAK vs HK T20 cricket match.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Pakistan is the overwhelming favorites to win this tie and should win this contest easily to make it to the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round.

