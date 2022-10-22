Sri Lanka are slated to take on Ireland in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on Sunday, October 23. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these sides are coming into the Super 12 with wins in their previous games in the Round 1 of the tournament. They will definitely want to keep that winning momentum going. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the SL vs IRE head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Ireland Cricket Match in Hobart.

Sri Lanka put up a dominant performance against Netherlands in their last game in Round 1. Ireland, on the other hand, are also coming out of an inspiring victory against two-time champions West Indies. Both teams are in form and are expected to go hard against each other. Conditions and Sri Lanka suffering from injury issues will slightly favour Ireland.

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live.

SL vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both the teams have faced each other 2 times in T20Is out of which both matches have been won by Sri Lanka.

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Kusal Mendis (SL) Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) Paul Stirling (IRE) Gareth Delaney (IRE)

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SL Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dashun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theeksana, Lahiru Kumara.

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

