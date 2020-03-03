Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SL vs WI 1st T20I Match 2020

West Indies (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After clinching the ODI series 3-0, Sri Lanka will now eye to extend their winning run against West Indies in the shortest format of the game. The first of the two-match T20I series will be played on March 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Lankan Lions completely dominated the Men in Maroon in the ODI series and will step into the T20I leg with high confidence. However, this version of the game is the preferred format for Kieron Pollard-led side and are expected to put up a better competition. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers for SL vs WI match. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

The return of Andre Russell is certainly a big boost for the visitors as the all-rounder has enjoyed some terrific form in recent times and will aim to extend his golden run. Other than him, the likes of Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer can change the course of the game in no time and are expected to do well.

For Sri Lanka, a lot will depend upon their skipper Lasith Malinga, who is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is and has also done well in recent times. Also, players like Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis will have to fire in the top-order to guide their side to big totals. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 side for the forthcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Shai Hope (WI), Kusal Perera (SL) and Nicholas Pooran (WI) have enjoyed good form in recent times and hence, should be picked as wicket-keepers in your team.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kusal Mendis (SL), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), and Kieron Pollard (WI) are the best choice for batsmen in your side.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should go for just one all-rounder in your team and he definitely should be Andre Russell (WI).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots in your team must be filled by Lasith Malinga (SL), Isuru Udana (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI) and Oshane Thomas (WI).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction – Shai Hope (WI), Kusal Perera (SL), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Kusal Mendis (SL), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Lasith Malinga (SL), Isuru Udana (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI), Oshane Thomas (WI).

Andre Russell has been in red-hot form in the shortest format of the game and hence, should be chosen as captain of your side while his teammate Kieron Pollard should be named as vice-captain.