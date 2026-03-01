The business end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has arrived, with three of the four semi-final spots now claimed. As the Super 8 stage concludes today, England, South Africa, and New Zealand have successfully navigated their respective groups to secure places in the knockouts. Co-hosts India and the West Indies are set to battle for the fourth and final berth. Following Pakistan's official elimination from the tournament, the venues and matchups for the highly anticipated semi-finals on 4 and 5 March are now fully confirmed. Pakistan Out of Semi-Final Race, New Zealand Qualify for Last Four of T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule

According to the tournament format, the winner of Group 1 faces the runner-up of Group 2, while the Group 2 winner takes on the Group 1 runner-up.

This establishes a clear matchup between the Group 1 winner and New Zealand in the first semi-final. Because Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockouts, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that this fixture will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The second semi-final will see Group 2 winners England face the victor of the India versus West Indies Super 8 match. This encounter is scheduled to be played under the lights at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Who Plays Whom?

England was the first team to seal their qualification, dominating Group 2 with a flawless record of three wins from three matches. Following closely behind from Group 1, South Africa secured their spot early with commanding victories over both India and the West Indies, ensuring they finish top of their group regardless of today's results.

The third spot was secured by New Zealand in a narrow finish. Despite Pakistan winning their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, they failed to achieve the necessary 65-run victory margin to surpass the Black Caps' superior Net Run Rate (NRR). As a result, New Zealand advances as the runners-up of Group 2, whilst Pakistan heads home alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The final semi-finalist will be decided today at Eden Gardens, where India and the West Indies meet in a high-stakes virtual quarter-final to determine the Group 1 runners-up. Tilak Varma Sends Video Message To Brad Evans' Sister, Heartfelt Gesture Goes Viral.

Semi-Final Schedule

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Confirmed Teams Semi-Final 1 Wednesday, 4 March 2026 7:00 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata TBC vs New Zealand Semi-Final 2 Thursday, 5 March 2026 7:00 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai England vs TBC

The grand finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is officially set to take place on Sunday, 8 March, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Feature Details Match ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Teams Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2 Live Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially scheduled the final for Ahmedabad, with a contingency plan in place to move the title clash to Colombo if Pakistan advanced. However, following Pakistan's official elimination from the Super 8 stage this weekend, the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium is now fully confirmed as the exclusive host for the summit clash.

