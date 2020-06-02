Steve Smith Birthday Special: Few Best Performances by One of the Greatest Batsmen of Modern Era

File picture of Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Steve Smith is one of the names which features in the list of best batsmen in contemporary times. Without any doubt in the top five. The Australian batsman is highly regarded for his skills with the bat, especially in the longer format of the game. Interestingly, Smith started his career as a bowler and was first drafted in the team as a leg-spinner. However, he went on to hone his batting skills and focused more on the specialisation. Smith has now played 73 Tests, 125 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 39 T20Is. And is Australia’s batting mainstay. Steve Smith Willing to Play IPL if T20 World Cup Gets Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Smith was born on June 02, 1989, Sydney, New South Wales. The right-handed batsman turns 31 today (Tuesday). And what better time to look bat at some of his best performances with the bat. The 31-year-old boasts of an impressive career thus far and it is very difficult to pick his best knocks. However, we narrow down on Smith’s four innings (picked randomly) to celebrate his birthday.

164 vs New Zealand, SCG 2016 (ODI)

Smith notched up almost run-a-ball 164 as he bailed his side out of trouble against Trans-Tasman neighbours. At one stage, Australia were 92 for four and ended up posting 324 for eight. Smith’s century in front of the home crowd was instrumental in setting up Australia’s 68-run win.

109 vs India, Pune 2017 (Test)

Imagine a non-Asian batsman scoring a century on a pitch on which the Indian team fails to go past even 150-run mark in two innings. It appears surreal. But that’s what Smith did in 2017 in Pune. On a spin-friendly track, Smith scored 109 off 222 balls while batting at number three. Australia gained a first-innings lead of 155 after bundling out India for 105 runs. In their second innings, Australia then posted 285, thanks to Smith’s impressive century on a difficult track. India were set 441 to win, but the hosts faltered for just 107 runs.

144, 142 vs England, Edgbaston 2019 (Test)

In his first Test after the ban (for involvement in ball-tampering), Smith made a fabulous restart. The right-handed batsman scored two ‘almost identical’ centuries in the Ashes Test and helped Australia win the game by 251 runs.

211 vs England, Manchester 2019 (Test)

During Ashes 2019, fans once again witnessed Smith masterclass as he slammed a double century against England. Returning after missing out a Test due to concussion, Smith scored 211 off 319 balls as he helped Australia post 497. The visitors eventually won the Test by 185 runs.