MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot has gained a lot of popularity. After him, many cricketers including Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and others have pulled off the host with ease. Here’s another cricketer who has joined the bandwagon to pull off an MS Dhoni. Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was the one who was seen pulling off an MS Dhoni in the nets ahead of their Dream11 IPL 2020 game against the King XI Punjab game which will be held on September 27, 2020. Rajasthan Royals had won their first game of IPL 2020 against the Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs and thus would want to keep up with their winning momentum. Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings' Friendly Banter on Social Media is Something You Need to Check Ahead of Their IPL 2020 Match in Sharjah.

Needless to say that the rest of the team too was sweating it out in the nets. Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson demolished the Chennai Super Kings bowlers. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored a half-century from 19 balls and Smith, on the other hand, notched up 69 runs from 47 balls. The two stood out in the game where CSK was touted to be the favourite. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by RR.

Currently, the Rajasthan Royals stand on number two of the IPL 2020 points table with a couple of points in their kitty. Mumbai Indians leads the points table with a couple of points and with a higher run-rate.

