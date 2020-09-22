Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are prepping up for their IPL 2020 game against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the game, the social media admins of the teams get into a social media banter with each other. This was of course in good humour. The two teams have exceptionally great admins who come up with whacky responses not only for the fans but they are way too good at even taking a jibe at somebody without even naming them. Now here was another example when Steve Smith-led team silently cheered for their team without. CSK was no less as they had an apt reply for their opponents. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson & Other Chennai Super Kings Players Chill Out at Shoot Session Ahead of RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Both the teams are quite keen on facing. On one hand, where CSK won their first match against the Mumbai Indians, this is the first assignment for Rajasthan Royals. Steve Smith-led team would want to have a winning start in the tournament and they have been sweating it out in the nets for the same. Talking about the tweet, Rajasthan Royals said, “Received this on a Whatsapp family group.” They also posted an image of pink flowers which had the message, "Good morning, have a lucky day ahead." Pink happens to be the colour of the Rajasthan Royals. Also, the RR admin didn't CSK, but MS Dhoni's team admin obviously saw the tweet and came up with an image which was yellow in colour. Check out the interesting banter below:

The last time the two teams met each other, Chennai Super Kings walked away with a stunning four-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals. The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and MS Dhoni'sYellow ARmy has an upper hand over RR as it holds a 14-7 record.

