Last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), are undergoing a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, and are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs race, with three wins from 10 matches. SRH will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their second-last home match in IPL 2025 on May 5, with the latter looking to break their two-match losing streak in the competition. DC were at one point leading the IPL 2025 points table, but have now slumped to the fifth position and are engaged in a middle-table tussle to secure a place in the playoffs. SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 55.

SRH's aggressive approach from IPL 2024 has been their downfall this season, with none of the batters finding any consistency in their performances. The lack of wicket-taking bowlers has also dented their franchise's chances this season, with targets being chased down quite easily.

After hitting a peak, DC have just been on a downward spiral in the last few matches, where the on-field decisions have cost the side wins. The bowlers have let down, while batters have more or less managed to keep the franchise in the hunt in all their lost IPL 2025 matches, barring one.

When is SRH vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will go up against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SRH vs DC IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi Capitals are favourites to win the match, with Sunrisers Hyderabad coming off a thumping loss in the last IPL 2025 encounter.

