Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in the 55th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the eleventh game for both concerned sides in the ongoing season. The two sides have had very opposite campaigns, the Capitals are having 12 points from their six games, and are well in the race for IPL 2025 play-offs. Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a poor state, having just six points from their set of games.

Delhi Capitals had started their IPL 2025 campaign in a bold fashion. The side were invincible at the start, but now they have suffered a total of four losses. The inconsistency has hit the side quite late, with three losses coming in their last four matches. Losing points in the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match will Delhi's hope to qualify far more complex. Mitchell Starc Wins Man of the Match Award in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have featured against each other in 25 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, SRH have 13 wins, while DC lags behind with 12 wins.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ishan Kishan Mitchell Starc Travis Head Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Shami KL Rahul

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Key Battles

Ishan Kishan has been good with the strike-rate, but low on average. He has also struggled to stay not out, getting out eight out of ten times. Mitchell Starc will be a big threat to him, with the new ball, with the chance of him getting the wicket of Kishan a big possibility, with the perfect pace and swing. Travis Head has been a bit better than Kishan, but his struggle to keep the wicket has been even higher. He has been vulnerable against ace spinners, and someone like Kuldeep Yadav will be his biggest tension during the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match. KL Rahul has been the top scorer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, with 371 runs in nine innings. His wicket will be a big target for ace pacer Mohammed Shami, who has gone costly on runs, and low on wickets.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Impact Players

Travis Head and Mohammed Shami are expected to be the impact players while batting and bowling respectively for SRH. Karun Nair and Mukesh Kumar might be the impact players for Delhi Capitals during the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match.

