It’s Raksha Bandhan today and everyone is celebrating the auspicious day with pomp. It's a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Even Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina celebrated the day with his sister. The CSK captain posted an adorable picture of himself with his sister Renu. The two were all smiles as they posed for a snap and the caption of the picture was even more heartwarming wherein he went on to say that she is his favourite companion. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Delhi Capitals' Players Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Others Celebrating Rakhi Festival With Their Sisters Over The Years (View Pics).

In the caption, Suresh Raina also made a promise to his sister that he will always be there for her. "Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion! Blossom I promise that I will forever be there for you Red heart. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of love." Check out the post below:

Wishing everyone a Happy & Blessed Raksha Bandhan! Renu, you will forever be my favorite companion!🌼 I promise that I will forever be there for you ❤️. To all the brothers and sisters, let's celebrate this Bandhan of Love💛❤️🧿🤟 pic.twitter.com/y2TAqirBca — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 3, 2020

IPL franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and others have posted old pictures of the cricketers to celebrate this day. Suresh Raina, on the other hand, will be seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League where he will be donning the colours of Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2020 starts from September 19, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).