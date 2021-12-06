Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will face off against each other in their opening match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 season. The BBL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 06, 2021 (Monday). Both teams will be aiming to make a winning start to the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. BBL: Former Australia Pacer Gurinder Sandhu Returns to Sydney Thunder.

Both Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat made it to the playoffs last season and the teams will be aiming to go all the way this time around. The sides’ latest meeting was in the playoffs the last term and it was the Heat that came out on top. The teams will have new captains in this campaign and will aim for a positive result to kick off the new campaign.

When is Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat clash in BBL 2021-22 will be played at the Mahuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on Monday (December 06, 2021). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2021-22 will be available across Sony Sports channels such as Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2021-22 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2021-22 clash.

Squads:

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Sam Billings, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes(w), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green(c), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Gurinder Sandhu, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Whiteman.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), Nathan McSweeney, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon, James Bazley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).