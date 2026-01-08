Playing his maiden Big Bash League, Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam has been underwhelming in the competition, and yet again got dismissed cheaply. Azam's slump in the Big Bash League continues as the former Pakistan captain scored 14 off 17 in the ongoing Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 match. You can find melbourne stars vs sydney sixers match scorecard here. In a bid to play the ball on the leg side, Azam got deceived by the late movement of the ball, and completely missed the delivery by Marcus Stoinis, resulting in an easy leg-before decision for the umpire. 20-Year-Old Uncapped Australian Pacer Ollie Patterson Dismisses Babar Azam Cheaply During Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Falls To Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis removes Babar Azam, and doesn't he love that 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/eyAAOhIRsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026

In 8 BBL 2025-26 matches, Azam has scored 159 runs for Sydney Sixers, which include two fifties and four single-digit scores. Babar Azam Facing ‘Mental Stress’ as Family Pressures Him Into Cousin Marriage, Claims Pakistan Journalist.

Azam has joined the Sixers as a marquee Platinum-tier pre-draft signing. Reports indicate that his deal is worth approximately PKR 10 crore, making him one of the highest-paid players to ever feature in the BBL 15 competition.

As a means to attract the South Asian diaspora, the club announced the creation of "Babaristan," a dedicated fan stand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for all home fixtures.

