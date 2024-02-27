Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday termed as shameful the alleged humiliation of cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who decided never to play for Andhra after he was pressured to quit as captain. Chandrababu Naidu said it was a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSRCP's "vindictive politics". Hanuma Vihari Reveals Andhra Cricketers Want Him To Continue As Skipper, Shares Letter Written by Players to ACA After Alleging Political Interference in His Removal as Captain.

The sister of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and demanded an impartial inquiry into the issue.

Chandrababu Naidu Tweet

It's a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSRCP's vindictive politics. @Hanumavihari, a brilliant Indian international cricketer, has been targeted to the point where he has vowed to never play for Andhra Pradesh. Hanuma, stay strong - your integrity… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 27, 2024

Y. S. Sharmila Reddy Tweet

ఇంతకంటే సిగ్గుచేటు విషయం ఇంకేమన్నా ఉంటుందా? అన్నింటిలో నీచ రాజకీయాలు ఆడుతున్న వైసీపీ వాళ్ళు, ఇప్పుడు క్రీడలపై కూడా వారి దౌర్భాగ్య రాజకీయాలను, అధికారమదాన్ని చూపుతున్నారు. రాష్ట్రప్రతిష్ఠను అన్నివిధాలుగా నాశనం చేసిన వీళ్ళు ఇంకా ఎంత లోతులకు దిగజార్చుతారో మనం ఊహించలేము. ఆడుదాం ఆంధ్ర… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) February 27, 2024

After Andhra Pradesh crashed to a four-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Monday, Hanuma Vihari took to Instagram to reveal that he was was asked to resign as captain of Andhra team after a run-in with a player, whose father, a politician, complained to the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).