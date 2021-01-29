Apart from all the other glorious moments in Indian cricket history, Irfan Pathan’s hat-trick is something that has remained with us till date. It was actually on January 29, 2006, that Pathan achieved the feat of becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the longer format. Even the official account of the International Cricket Council shared a post on social media and hailed the Indian pacer for getting three wickets in the opening over. So in this section of 'This Day, That Year' we also relive one of the most unforgettable moments in the Indian cricket history. This hat-trick was scalped when India played the third Test match which is held at the National Stadium in Karachi in 2006. Retired Players vs Current Indian Team: Irfan Pathan Proposes Farewell Cum Charity Match Featuring MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and Other Former Cricketers (View Post).

After winning the toss, India has elected to field first. Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf made way to the pavilion in quick succession as Pathan scalped a hat-trick in the first innings. This rattled the Pakistani top order. Kamran Akmal was the top contributor of the first innings has had scored 113 runs. Abdul Razzaq made 45 runs. In the first innings, Irfan Pathan scalped five wickets. For now let's have a look at the post shared by the ICC.

However, Pathan's hat-trick could not help the Indian team win the match. They lost the third Test by 341 runs. Kamran Akmal was chosen as the Man of the Match.

