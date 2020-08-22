Ever since MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced retirement from international cricket, many cricket fans took to social media and urged BCCI to organize a farewell match for a duo. However, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan went one step ahead and proposed a game for all the retired Indian players who didn't receive a proper send-off. The 2007 T20 World Cup-winner took to Twitter and shared a list of 11 retired Indian players including himself, and proposed a 'charity cum farewell' match between them and the current Indian team. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement: Fans Urge BCCI to Hold Farewell Game For Former Indian Skipper

"Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team," wrote Pathan while sharing the list of 11 retired players on the micro-blogging website. Well, netizens were undoubtedly impressed by the idea and asked BCCI to work on it. Decoding MS Dhoni's Retirement Announcement Post: Independence Day, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' Song, Debut and Last Match Run Out.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

The 11 players retired consist the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha who announced their retirement not too long ago and can retake the field. However, veterans like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman haven't played cricket for a while, and their return on the ground will certainly be interesting. Also, all these players will have to compete with the current Indian team players who are in the shape and groove of the game.

Well, Pathan's idea is certainly intriguing, and it will be interesting to see if Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI will showcase accept the proposal or not.

