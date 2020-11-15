November 15, 1989 is a special day in the history of Indian cricket. The then 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in Karachi in a Test match. Needless to mention, the greats Tendulkar achieved following his debut. And interestingly, 24 years later on November 15, 2013, the Master Blaster walked out to bat for one last time against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar Extends Diwali Wishes, Says Be the Source of Joy in Someone's Life.

At 16 years and 205 days, Tendulkar continues to be India’s youngest Test debutant and he remains fifth youngest player overall to play a Test match. Facing the likes of Imran Khan and Wasim Akram, Tendulkar scored 15 runs while batting at number six before he was dismissed by another debutant Waqar Younis.

Fast forward to Number 15, 2013, Tendulkar came out to bat against Windies in front of the home crowd in his farewell Test. On November 15, Tendulkar resumed on an overnight score of 38 and went on to score 74 in his last outing with the bat. This was Tendulkar’s 200th Test. Sachin Tendulkar & Brian Lara Go Golfing, Master Blaster Praises Caribbean Legend for his Skills (Watch Video).

1989, 2013- November 15

#OnThisDay 🗓️ 1989 - @sachin_rt made his debut in international cricket 2013 - The legend walked out to bat for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 one final time Thank you for inspiring billions across the globe. 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/fF4TzH7O44 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

tENDulkar

On Nov 15, 2013, @sachin_rt came to bat for the last time in a Test match for India. He was 38 not out the previous day. This was the scene just before the start of play. When he was on 74, I left my seat to buy water. While I was in the queue, silence descended on the stadium. pic.twitter.com/YKr8VRQkv4 — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) November 15, 2020

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He scored 15,921 runs in the longer format and 18,426 runs in ODIs. The Master Blaster scored 100 centuries (51 Tests, 49 ODIs) during his career. He also featured in one T20I for India against South Africa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).