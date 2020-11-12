Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have been compared throughout their careers and the two have had their share of fans who have argued non-stop about who between the two is better. Now the two have retired from the sport and have been great friends. Now, the two were spotted chilling out together and the Master Blaster shared the pictures of the same on his social media account. The two rivals looked happy as they posed for a happy picture together. The Master Blaster was in perfect attire for the sport with a saffron T-Shirt and black trousers.

Tendulkar also donned gloves and a black watch. Whereas, Brian Lara was seen wearing a sporty three forth pants and a grey T-Shirt. He also donned a cap to complete his look. The Caribbean legend also shared the snap and said that the Sachin missed and eagle. In return, Sachin Tendulkar praised Lara for his skills and said that he is elegant when it comes to cricket or golf. Check out the post and the video below:

Picture:

Check out the comment by Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have touted as the best players of the generation. Needless to say that the fans are quite happy seeing the two together once again. Sachin Tendulkar was last seen cheering for Mumbai Indians after they won the IPL 2020.

