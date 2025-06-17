Mumbai, June 17: As the excitement mounts for the Super60 USA Legends tournament, star Indian players, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa are all set to feature in the tournament. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, who had been a part of India's ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011, Robin Uthappa who featured in the Indian side that lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and Shikhar Dhawan who played a massive role for Men in Blue's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, expressed delight on being part of this highly-anticipated competition. Harbhajan Singh Played Huge Role in Getting IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Eliminator Matches to Chandigarh: Sources.

Talking about his participation and the format, the off-spinner said, he is thrilled to be part of the tournament.

"It's a unique and distinguished format that promises to bring a fresh perspective to the game. With the involvement of international legends, this tournament is a big step toward popularising cricket in this part of the world," he said, according to a release.

Suresh Raina shared a similar sentiment, stating, "I'm excited to be part the Tournament, which brings together world-class talent. Tournaments like this will play a vital role in growing the cricketing community in the US, and I'm proud to play a role in that journey."

Shikhar Dhawan further added, "Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations."

Lauding the format, Robin Uthappa said the tournament is an excellent platform, both in terms of competition and innovation.

"Its unique format brings a fresh appeal to the game and has great potential to attract new fans. It's exciting to be part of something that contributes meaningfully to cricket's development in the US."

T10 is an exciting and fast-paced format of cricket that brings a fresh twist to the traditional game. The format brings in more thrilling and entertaining matches for the spectators. Samp Group continues to play a key role in the growth of the format, offering players the ideal stage to shine in this fast-evolving form of the sport. The tournament will be played between August 5 to August 16.

