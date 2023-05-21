Three teams, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, have already made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) 2023 playoffs. One spot is vacant now and Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are in contention for that lone IPL 2023 playoffs berth. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, DC vs CSK and KKR vs LSG highlights also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at Points Table and Each Team's Chances of Making It to Last Four.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 21

Two league matches take place today and by the end of the day we will have our fourth playoffs team. In the first match of the day, Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match takes place at 03:30 pm. In the second game, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The GT vs RCB IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm.

DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights

Chennai Super Kings sealed their IPL 2023 berth with a 77-run win against Delhi Capitals. With this win, CSK take second spot on the IPL 2023 points table and will meet Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. Set 224 runs to win, Delhi Capitals managed 146.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights

Like Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants sealed their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs as well. LSG defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by just one run to finish in third spot on IPL 2023 the points table.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The top three positions on IPL 2023 points table are now sealed. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings finish first and second respectively. It will be GT vs CSK in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 now. Lucknow Super Giants finish on third and will face Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. If Mumbai and Bengaluru lose their respective matches, Rajasthan will qualify. If RCB beat GT they will qualify. If both RCB and MI win, the team with better run-rate will advance. And in that case, RCB has a superior run-rate.

