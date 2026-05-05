Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 5

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign continues with a pivotal DC vs CSK fixture scheduled for Tuesday, 5 May. Match 48 of the season will feature the Delhi Capitals (DC) hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a contest carrying significant playoff and net run-rate implications for both franchises. Will MS Dhoni Play in DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

Today’s IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The match will follow the standard evening schedule for the 2026 season.

Fixture: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Match 48)

Date: Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast Rights in India

Cricket fans in India can access the live action through both digital and linear platforms. The broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 remains split between the Star Sports Network and the JioStar digital venture.

Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

TV Telecast: For television viewers, the Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD channels. Regional fans can tune into Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Mumbai Indians Playoff Chances After Win in MI vs LSG IPL 2026.

With the tournament entering its decisive final month, both Delhi and Chennai require a victory to strengthen their qualification hopes. Delhi will aim to capitalise on their home-ground advantage following a mixed run of recent results. The Capitals will once again rely heavily on the batting form of KL Rahul to anchor their innings against a disciplined opposition.

Chennai, conversely, enter the fixture looking to build momentum and solidify their position in the upper half of the points table. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his squad will be acutely aware that accumulating points now is essential to avoiding a late-season scramble for a top-four finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).