Ravichandran Ashwin was the talk of the final hour on day 3 of the India vs England second Test match in Chennai. The 34-year-old scored his fifth Test hundred and first since 2016 in the second Test. Ashwin reached the milestone in 134 deliveries with a boundary off Moeen Ali. His innings was studded with 14 boundaries and a maximum. This was also Ashwin’s first hundred against a non-West Indies opposition. He had scored his first four centuries against West Indies. Twitterati was full of praise for the off-spinner after he reached a milestone hundred. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ravi Ashwin Enters Record Books As Hosts Near Victory.

Fans also reserved praise for Virat Kohli, who was instrumental in India posting a mammoth target for England to chase. Kohli stitched a 96-run partnership with Ashwin and scored a fabulous 62 to resurrect India’s second innings after they had been reduced to 106/6 at one stage. Kohli looked excellent during his 149-ball stay at the crease and scored seven boundaries before he was undone by Ali, who had also dismissed Kohli in the first innings. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Tamil Nadu Player After Kris Srikkanth to Score a Century at Chepauk.

England, meanwhile, ended day 3 on 53/3 after losing their opening pair and nightwatchman Jack Leach. The visitors are still 439 runs behind but have only seven wickets in hand with two days action still remaining in the Test.

