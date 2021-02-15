Ravichandran Ashwin was the talk of the final hour on day 3 of the India vs England second Test match in Chennai. The 34-year-old scored his fifth Test hundred and first since 2016 in the second Test. Ashwin reached the milestone in 134 deliveries with a boundary off Moeen Ali. His innings was studded with 14 boundaries and a maximum. This was also Ashwin’s first hundred against a non-West Indies opposition. He had scored his first four centuries against West Indies. Twitterati was full of praise for the off-spinner after he reached a milestone hundred. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ravi Ashwin Enters Record Books As Hosts Near Victory.

Fans also reserved praise for Virat Kohli, who was instrumental in India posting a mammoth target for England to chase. Kohli stitched a 96-run partnership with Ashwin and scored a fabulous 62 to resurrect India’s second innings after they had been reduced to 106/6 at one stage. Kohli looked excellent during his 149-ball stay at the crease and scored seven boundaries before he was undone by Ali, who had also dismissed Kohli in the first innings. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Tamil Nadu Player After Kris Srikkanth to Score a Century at Chepauk.

No Demons When Virat Kohli is Batting

No demons in this pitch when @imVkohli is batting #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2021

An Absolute Class

.@imVkohli showing his absolute class. You can score runs on this wicket for sure...you just need to be very very good #INDvENG — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) February 15, 2021

Master At Work

The advertisement board behind says it all. Heroic innings on this pitch !! Master at work 👏 #INDvENG #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oHr0xtQByN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 15, 2021

A Batting Mastery

Virat Kohli has 27 test centuries but I have little doubt he will value this half century higher than many of those. This is batting mastery. Of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

A Masterclass Batting By Kohli

Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8NYs7fTMAk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Mohammed Siraj’s excitement after Ashwin had reached his century also earned him praise on Twitter. Siraj was excited after Ashwin hit a boundary to reach his century. He was seen running and raising his fist in excitement after Ashwin had edged Ali towards the third man boundary to reach his hundred. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to the action on the third day of the India vs England Test match.

A Moment to Cherish Forever!!

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

A Dream Century By Ravichandran Ashwin

Ruthless Performance by Ashwin

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Ashwin Teaching England How to Bowl and Bat

Chennai Legend ❤️ @ashwinravi99 showing his home crowd and England how to bowl and then how to bat on this pitch, while also showing he has already done this pretty much everywhere in the world too. What a player! 👌🏽#INDvENG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 15, 2021

Vaathi Came, Vaathi Conquered

Vaathi came, Vaathi conquered 😉💯 Ash Anna teaching 'em how it's done on a raging turner at the Chepauk 😎#INDvENG #Master @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/hpO8lMCl5M — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin's Reply to Talks About Bad Pitch

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: it’s a bad pitch 🇮🇳: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin scores a ton’ 🔥#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 15, 2021

Ashwin to Those That Said Chennai Pitch was Unplayable

Ashwin vs those who said the Chennai pitch was atrociously unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AIdHZECFgG — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) February 15, 2021

One of the Greatest Test Match Centuries

This is one of the greatest Test match centuries I have ever watched... on a supposedly ‘unplayable’ pitch. Take a bow ⁦@ashwinravi99⁩ - magnificent display of skill & resilience. #INDvENG 👏 pic.twitter.com/fIJhZSpSsK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2021

Siraj Remains Unbeaten

You may criticise the pitch but the fact remains that only three English batsmen got more than Siraj's 16. And Siraj remained unbeaten. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) February 15, 2021

Mohammed Siraj's Reaction to Ashwin's Hundred

Oh man look at Siraj ❤ This team is ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/LpucU4kwhJ — jd (@j_dhillon7) February 15, 2021

Mohammed Siraj is All of Us

Mohd. Siraj should be all of us when we see our friends/colleagues succeed in life. pic.twitter.com/DbizycyWch — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 15, 2021

A Moment for the Ages

Siraj’s genuine joy and celebration on Ashwin’s 100 is a human moment for the ages 💖 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 15, 2021

England, meanwhile, ended day 3 on 53/3 after losing their opening pair and nightwatchman Jack Leach. The visitors are still 439 runs behind but have only seven wickets in hand with two days action still remaining in the Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).