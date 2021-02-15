After scalping a five-wicket haul in England’s first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin put up a batting exhibition and mustered his fifth Test century. He also became the second Tamil Nadu player after former opener Kris Srikkanth to score a century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk in Chennai. The right-handed batsman came onto bat when India were reeling at 106/6 in the third innings. With the Chennai track deteriorating continuously and favouring the spinners, the Three Lions must have backed themselves to wrap up the tail quickly. However, Ashwin had other ideas as he put the visitors under pressure with his counter-attacking knock. He played aggressively and subsequently, England captain Joe Root was forced to push the close-in fielders back.

The Indian innings was back on track as Ashwin built up a 92-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. Although the fifth-ranked was dismissed for 62, the local boy continued to toil the England bowlers. Despite not getting much support from the tail-enders, the 34-year-old didn’t put his guards down and reached the three-figure mark in Test cricket after four years. Notably, all of Ashwin’s previous Test centuries came against West Indies, and England is the second team to concede a ton from the all-rounder. This is also the third instance when the Chennai-born all-rounder scored a hundred and got a five-wicket haul in the same match.

100 For Ashwin!!

R Ashwin has slammed his fifth Test hundred! His brilliant innings has extended India’s lead beyond 450 👀#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/DSmqrU68EB pic.twitter.com/rD4fKTFQ7n — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the home team is firmly placed on the driver’s seat with their leading extending over 450 runs. Hence, the Three Lions, who got bundled out for 134 in their first innings, will have to chase a daunting target.

