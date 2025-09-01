The ongoing UAE Tri-Series 2025, involving teams like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates, have so far been all one-way traffic, with Green Shirts led by Salman Ali Agha notching up two wins in as many matches. With a loss each, host United Arab Emirates will take on Afghanistan in the third match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, looking to earn their respective first points on the points table. The UAE vs AFG 3rd T20I of the series will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will, like all other matches so far, be a night encounter, where the team winning the toss has ruled roost. Pakistan Beat United Arab Emirates By 31 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz's Half-Centuries Power Green Shirts to Comprehensive Win.

Both matches in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 have had conditions favourable to both the batting and bowling units, where proper application has seen batters score runs, and bending of the back has seen the bowlers claim wickets. On that note, read below and find out how the weather and pitch conditions will be for the United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20I match.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

The UAE vs AFG Tri-Nation series 2025 T20I match will be played in Sharjah on Saturday, September 1, and will start at 8:30 PM. As seen in the weather forecast, the skies are expected to stay clear of any rain clouds, with the temperatures being in the high 30s. Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan’s Elder Brother Haji Abdul Halim Passes Away, Pakistan Players Offer Prayers on Sidelines of UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has always been a batter-friendly one, where scoring runs has been a constant affair. However, in the UAE Tri-Nation T20I series 2025, bowlers have also found some assistance, which has made matches more interesting.

