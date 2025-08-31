The Pakistan national cricket team thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team by 31 runs in the second match of the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. With this victory, the Salman Agha-led Pakistan strengthened their position at the top of the Tri-Series 2025 points table. Talking about the match, opener Saim Ayub top-scored with 69 runs, and Hasan Nawaz played a blistering knock of 56 as Pakistan made 207 in 20 overs. While chasing, Asif Khan's 77-run knock went in vain as the UAE ended up scoring 176/8 in 20 overs and lost the one-sided contest. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

Two Wins of Trot for Pakistan

Pakistan make it two wins on the trot in the T20I tri-series 👏 📝: https://t.co/aipPO5PQS4 pic.twitter.com/AvG8JPVMCP — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2025

