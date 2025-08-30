In a tragic development, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan's brother Haji Abdul Halim, passed away on August 24. The announcement was made by the Afghanistan National Cricket Team star in a Facebook post on the same day. Taking to the social media platform, Rashid Khan shared a picture with his elder brother and wrote, "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. It is with great sadness that my elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim, has passed away due to an illness. I request all my relatives and friends to remember him in your prayers." Former Afghanistan National Cricket Team star Asghar Afghan shared a comment on that post that read, "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. This is the right way. May God forgive respected Haji Sahib and condolences to the family." He also shared a post on X, condoling the demise of Rashid Khan's elder brother. Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Rashid Khan to Lead; Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Sediqullah Atal Included.

انالله وانا الیه راجعون It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of the Elder Brother of @rashidkhan_19 (Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari). May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Paradise (Jannat al-Firdaus) and bestow beautiful patience upon their esteemed family. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/Azj6n0I8nf — Asghar Afghan (@MAsgharAfghan) August 24, 2025

The Pakistan National Cricket Team players offered prayers after Rashid Khan's brother passed away. In a video shared by journalist Ahtasham Riaz and gone viral on social media, the Pakistan players were seen standing and offering prayers in the dressing room along with Rashid Khan. After offering their prayers for the departed soul, Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman were seen hugging Rashid Khan while Sahibzada Farhan shook hands with the Afghanistan National Cricket Team captain. This seemingly happened on the sidelines of the PAK vs AFG match in the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Rashid Khan Hits Bowler For No-Look Six In Extraordinary Fashion During Speenghar Tigers vs Mis-E Ainak Knights Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Pakistan team offers condolences and prayers on the death of Rashid Khan's elder brother. #PakistanCricket #RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/gxwvXyYdnG — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Afghanistan faced off in the opening match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Salman Ali Agha scored an unbeaten half-century while Haris Rauf scalped four wickets as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs in match one of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. The UAE Tri-Series 2025, involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts UAE is being used by the teams to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament that starts on September 9.

