The UAE Tri-Series 2025 has intensified as it nears the last few matches of the competition. Some last-minute preparations are being done by the teams as they look to enter the Asia Cup 2025 with a strong homework. In the fifth match of the competition, UAE National Cricket Team will host Pakistan National Cricket Team. UAE have lost both their games in the UAE Tri-Series so far and are looking to make a comeback against Pakistan. It will be a steep task for them but with Muhammad Waseem up their ranks, they have the ability to shock any opposition. For Pakistan, the challenge for them will be to not get sucked up in the defeat against Afghanistan. United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 5 and Who Will Win UAE vs PAK T20I?

Pakistan will be the first team to qualify for the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final if they could defeat UAE in their next game. Pakistan has displayed good cricket so far in the series and they will look to keep their failure in the last game in the past and move on. The worry for them will be an underperforming middle order and the inconsistency of the bowling attack in picking wickets. It being a crucial game that could decide qualification for the final, fans are worried if it will rain during the UAE vs Pakistan UAE Tri-series 2025 match, they will get the entire information here.

UAEvs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

Good news for the fans. There is almost little to no chances of rainfall on September 4, Thursday during the UAE vs PAK match. It is going to be a clear day with clear night sky. It is going to be a hot day with temperature feeling like 44 degree Celsius and humidity moderate upto 47%. Generally in UAE dew plays a heavy role but it is unlikely that dew will make a difference here. The precipitation chances range between 0% to 1% indicating it is going to be a clear day. Fans can expect a full game without any interruption. 'Match Ke Douran Gharwalo Ka Bhi Yaad Nahi Ati' Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Sharjah Weather Live

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Sharjah cricket stadium is a small stadium with ground dimensions of 62 metres straight boundary and 65 metres square of the wicket. The dimensions anyhow make the venue a little tilted towards the batters. The wicket has favoured the batters in the first two when there was grass on the pitch but now it has tilted to the spinners and cutter bowlers as it got drier. Run scoring have been really hard against variation bowlers and spinners. It is moderately going to be in the faovour of the bowlers and batters will have to give themselves time on the crease to get value from strokes.

