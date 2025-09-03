Afghanistan secured a solid 18-run victory against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. After losing the first match against Pakistan, it was a sweet revenge for Afghanistan. After the Pakistan vs Afghanistan game, Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf came to the post-match press-conference. A journalist asked him, 'Jab ap chase kar rahe the, apko Babar aur Rizwan ki yaad aa rahi thi? (When you were chasing, did you remember Babar and Rizwan?). To it, Faheem replied, 'match ke douran gharwalo ka bhi yaad nahi ati' (During match, I don't even remember by family). It was a quirky answer to an obvious dig taken by journalist on the dropping of senior Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and the response went viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Rashid Khan Say 'Beating Pakistan Is Not A Big Deal, Even Bangladesh Can Do It' After Afghanistan's Victory in UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match? Here's Truth.

Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Question: Did you remember Babar Azam and Rizwan while chasing? Faheem Ashraf : “During a match, you don’t even miss your family we just think about the game and you're talking about missing colleagues" pic.twitter.com/fEwSi6yPLy — junaiz (@dhillow_) September 3, 2025

