UAE vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025: The UAE National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the fifth match of the Tri-Series 2025 on Thursday, September 4. Pakistan have lost their first match in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 after they won back-to-back games against Afghanistan and UAE. Afghanistan handed them their first defeat. The UAE vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The UAE vs PAK 2025 clash will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the UAE vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will get the entire information here. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Move to Second Spot With Win Over UAE, Pakistan Stay At Top.

Pakistan suffered a batting collapse against Afghanistan and lost quick wickets against spin choke on a difficult wicket. Afghanistan minimised risks while batting against Pakistan's bowlers and they struggled chasing a score above 160. UAE will have to attempt a similar strategy against Pakistan. Muhammad Waseem has been the key batter for them as he has scored runs for them against Afghanistan. But the decision to drop Alishan Sharafu has not worked in their favour. Young seamers like Muhammad Rohid Khan can feel the pressure of a big match and UAE will like to bring Jawadullah back as well to support Junaid Siddiqui. Most Wickets in T20Is: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee to Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

UAE vs Pakistan, UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahul Chopra (UAE), Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Batters: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Asif Khan (UAE)

All-Rounders: Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Saghir Khan (UAE)

Bowlers: Sufiyan Muqeem (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Junaid Siddiqui (UAE).

Who Will Win UAE vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Match?

Despite having a lit of potential, UAE is still a much lesser side in terms of strength to Pakistan, If UAE can get all the aspects of their strategy and execution well, they can stage a fight but it will still be a big ask for them to secure a victory. Pakistan are strong favourites here and they are likely to win and move to the final.

