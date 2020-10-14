In an interesting incident that unfolded during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), umpire Paul Reiffel withdrew wide call after having stretched his arms. The incident took place in the 19th over when Shardul Thakur bowled a yorker wide outside the off-stump against Rashid Khan. The umpire was about to stretch his arms wide but when CSK captain MS Dhoni reacted angrily, strangely Paul Reiffel withdrew the call. SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 Runs.

After the umpire withdrew call for a wide ball, Sunrisers captain David Warner apparently reacted sharply from the dugout. At that stage SRH needed 25 to win off 11 balls and were chasing a target of 168. MS Dhoni Turns Back Time, Smashes 102 Metre Six During SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

The Wide Ball

Watch Video

Sunrisers eventually lost the game by 20 runs as they could manage only 147 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. The win was CSK’s third in the season out of eight matches and they are now levelled at six points with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

