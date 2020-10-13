MS Dhoni looked good in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2020 on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni has had a poor tournament until now as he has failed to completely fire with the bat but against SRH, the CSK skipper turned back then time and showed glimpses of his power as he smashed a 100+ metre six. SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Updates.

In the 19th over of the game, with CSK needing to score quick runs to get them to a par score in the game, captain MS Dhoni took it upon himself and showed indication of his power-hitting. The 39-year-old smashed SRH bowler T Natarajan to a 102 meter six. However, a ball later Dhoni had to depart at a score of 23 as he hit the ball straight into Kane Williamson’s hand.

Watch Video

102M From Dhoni, Love you Maahi pic.twitter.com/UKolUBv1Ki — Ramesh (@RamesChaudhary) October 13, 2020

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand. Watson's 42 off 38 balls included one four and three maximums, while Rayudu scored three boundaries and two sixes in his 41-run knock. However, Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai 167 for 6 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's quick cameos helped Chennai Super Kings to a commendable total in the game. SRH bowlers did a brilliant job, with Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Natarajan (2/41) claiming all the wickets. Rashid Khan once again went wicketless against CSK.

