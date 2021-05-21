Not much live cricket action is taking place these days. We recently saw Netherlands take on Scotland in the two-match ODI (One-day International) series and now Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face-off in ODI series as well. So, things have started to roll as far as international cricket is concerned. Come June we will witness many teams in action. England, India, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka are some of the top teams which will be in action next month. India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Date, Match Timing, Venue, Squads, Broadcast Rights and All You Need to Know.

In June, inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will take place India and New Zealand in England. Preceding this one-off Test, England will host New Zealand for a two-match Test series. South Africa’s tour of West Indies also begins in June. This will be South Africa’s first tour to West Indies in 11 years for bilateral series. Cricket South Africa Announces Squads for West Indies and Ireland Tours, Pacer Marco Jansen Named in Test Squad.

Test Matches in June 2021

England vs New Zealand 1st Test, June 02-06.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, June 10-14.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test, June 10-14.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test June 18-22.

India vs New Zealand, ICC WTC Final Test, June 18-22.

ODI Matches in June 2021

Netherland vs Ireland 1st ODI, June 02.

Netherland vs Ireland 2nd ODI, June 04.

Netherland vs Ireland 3rd ODI, June 07.

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, June 29.

T20I Matches in June 2021

England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, June 23.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, June 24.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, June 26.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I, June 26.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I, June 27.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I, June 29.

As many as five Test matches are scheduled in June 2021. Apart from the longer format, four ODIs and six T20Is are scheduled as well next month. So, finally fans will get to see some top-class live cricket action. Apart from international matches, Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL) will resumes as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).