While the maneuver aims to gain a crucial extra inch to beat a run-out or stumping, Chaudhary noted that the laws of cricket are specific about what constitutes "grounding" behind the popping crease. The explanation comes as modern technology makes these millimetre-thin margins more visible to third umpires than ever before.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary On 'Shoelace' Tactic

The "Shoelace" Tactic Explained

The tactic involves a batter allowing their shoelaces to trail behind their foot or specifically "rolling" them toward the crease while their foot remains technically in the air or outside the line. In a game where run-out decisions are often decided by the frame of a high-speed camera, players have sought ways to ensure at least some part of their equipment touches the ground behind the line.

Chaudhary explained that for a batter to be considered "safe," the batter has to wear the footwear. It will be adjudged out if the player is not wearing the shoes. However, a batter may need not wear a glove to be able to 'ground' it in the safety of the crease. He can hold it in the hand and just extend it to go over the popping crease. But it is the only exception.

Legal Grounding vs. Footwear

According to Chaudhary, the primary focus for an umpire remains the position of the foot or the bat. While footwear is considered part of the "person," the umpire must distinguish between the solid structure of the shoe and loose attachments.

The Rule: To be safe, the bat or a part of the person must be grounded behind the crease.

The Interpretation: If a batter’s toe is on the line (which is considered out) but a long shoelace is grounded behind it, umpires generally look for "solid grounding."

The Risk: Relying on a shoelace can be a high-risk strategy, as soft materials often fail to show clear contact on "Zing" wicket technology or grainy zoom-ins.

The Role of the Third Umpire

The introduction of high-frame-rate cameras has changed how these incidents are judged. In the past, a trailing lace might have gone unnoticed, but today’s "Ultra-Edge" and side-on replays can distinguish between the shoe leather and a loose string.

The general perception suggests, "the line belongs to the umpire." If there is any doubt as to whether the grounded object is a substantial part of the shoe or merely a loose lace, the benefit often does not sit as clearly with the batter as it once did, especially if the foot itself is clearly airborne.

ICC 'Part of Person' Law Explanation

In cricket, the term "person" is a legal definition that determines what counts as "safe" during a run-out or stumping. According to the ICC Standard Playing Conditions (which mirror the MCC Law 30), the distinction between a player's body, their equipment, and loose items is very specific.

The law defines the "person" as anything the player is currently wearing or holding, provided it is attached to them.

Clothing: Anything you are wearing (jersey, trousers, socks, etc.) is part of your person.

Attached Equipment: Pads, helmets, and shoes are part of the person.

The "Holding" Rule: For a batter, a glove is considered part of the person even if it is just being held (e.g., if you've taken a glove off to run faster but are still carrying it in your hand).

This is where umpire Anil Chaudhary’s recent clarification is most relevant. While a shoe is part of the person, loose or extended equipment that is not "fixed" can be a gray area:

Attached vs. Trailing: A shoelace is technically part of the shoe (and thus the person). However, umpires are instructed to look for solid grounding.

The Umpire's Discretion: If a batter is out of their ground, but a long, trailing shoelace is touching behind the line, umpires generally rule this as Out. The logic is that the "person" must be grounded in a way that represents the player's actual position, not an artificial extension created by a loose string.

The ICC defines the bat and the person as two separate ways to be safe, but they overlap at the hand:

The Bat as Person: If you are holding the bat, the hand or glove touching the bat is treated as part of the bat.

Disconnected Safety: If you lose your grip on the bat and it is sliding into the crease, you are only safe if your person (hand, foot, etc.) touches the ground behind the line, or if you are still in contact with the bat while the bat is grounded.

Key ICC Definitions for Grounding

Item Status Legal for Grounding? Bat Equipment Yes, if held by the batter. Foot/Shoe Person Yes, must be grounded behind the line. Gloves Person/Bat Yes, if worn or held. Hair/Jewelry Person Technically Yes, but rarely applicable. Dropped Cap Not Person No, once it falls off, it is no longer "the person."

Context: The Evolution of Crease Awareness

Chaudhary’s clarification serves as a reminder that while players will always look for an edge, the fundamental requirement remains a solid point of contact behind the white line. For umpires, the priority is ensuring that "shortcuts" like extended laces do not undermine the integrity of the run-out law.

