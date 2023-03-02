The Lucknow-based team has been named UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. One of the five teams participating in the upcoming WPL, the UP Warriorz franchise is owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited. UP Warriorz could sign 16 players, six of them being overseas for the first edition of the Women's Premier League 2023. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

UP Warriorz made their biggest buy in the form of Indian star all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs. 2.6 crore. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Deepti Sharma was recorded as the second most expensive player bought in the WPL 2023 auction after RCBs captain Smriti Mandhana. Their next big buy remained the number one T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, for 1.8 crore, who represents England's national team originally. However, Australia's opening batter, Alyssa Healy, signed for Rs 70 lakhs only, was preferred to lead the side in the upcoming event. Tahlia Mcgrath and South African pacer Shabnim Ismail were the other two overseas inclusions into the 16-member squad of UP Warriorz to add experience to the team. WPL 2023: Jay Shah Unveils Mascot ‘Shakti’ Ahead of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season (Watch Video).

UP Warriorz Match List at Women's Premier League 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 5 UPW-W vs GG-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 7 DC-W vs UPW-W 07:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 10 RCB-W vs UPW-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 12 UPW-W vs MI-W 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 15 UPW-W vs RCB-W 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 18 MI-W vs UPW-W 3:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai March 20 GG-W vs UPW-W 3:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 21 UPW-W vs DC-W 7:30 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

UPW-W Full Squad for WPL 2023

Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

