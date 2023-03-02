The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to take place between March 4-26 at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Five teams will take part in the competition. Ahead of that, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now unveiled the mascot of WPL. The name of the WPL mascot is Shakti. Taking to Twitter, the BCCI secretary posted a video. Smriti Mandhana Joins RCB Squad Ahead of the WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Jay Shah Unveils WPL Mascot Shakti

WPL Mascot Shakti

WPL Mascot Shakti (Photo Credits - Twitter/@JayShah)

