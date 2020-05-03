Virat Kohli Is ‘No 1’, Mohammad Yousuf, Former Pakistan Cricketer, Heaps High Praise on Indian Skipper

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Yousuf (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsmen of the modern era and his performances on the field has earned him plaudits from several legends of the game. Now, former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Yousuf has also praised the Indian skipper, stating that he is ‘No 1 at the moment’ and is a ‘great player’. The 45-year-old retired from cricket in 2010, and was one of Pakistan’s most decorated players’, scoring with an average of 52 in Tests and 41 in ODIs. Virat Kohli's One8 Commune to Provide 30,000 Meals Amidst Lockdown.

Mohammad Yousuf hosted a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, during which a fan asked him to describe the current Indian captain in one word. To which the former Pakistan cricketer said ‘No 1 at the moment. great player,’ Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Details About Argument With Virat Kohli Over Favourite Footballers.

No 1 at the moment.great player — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

During the session, Virat wasn’t the only Indian player that Yousuf praised, as he revealed that Sachin Tendulkar is one of his favourite players and ranked the master blaster as number 1 batsmen when he was asked to pick the best between Tendulkar, Lara, Ponting, Jacques Kallin and Kumar Sangakkara.

No 1 sachin no2 Lara No 3 ponting..no 4 kallis no 5 sangakara — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

Virat Kohli was under the radar after his dismal performance in the tour of New Zealand, however, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq backed the 31-year-old’s ability stating that he has nothing to worry about and will bounce back even stronger.

Speaking of Mohammad Yousuf, the right-handed batsmen has represented Pakistan in 287 One Day internationals and 90 Test matches. In the 50-over form, Yousuf has registered 15 centuries while managing 24 tons in the longest format.