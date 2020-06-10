Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Hilarious Banter Over DRS on Social Media

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, June 10: India skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja left fans in splits as they engaged in a hilarious banter over the use of Decision Review System (DRS) on Instagram on Wednesday. With no cricket being played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cricketers have been keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media. Jadeja uploaded a photo on his Instagram account in which Kohli is seen asking for a review during a Test match, with the all-rounder just looking on beside him.

Jadeja's post read: "Dekho bhai maine nai bola hai review lene ko (see it wasn't me who asked to go for the review). Virat Kohli #DRS #Skipper." Kohli took note of this post from Jadeja and hilariously hit back straight away as he wrote: "Tujhe to hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think that it's always out. But after taking the review, you come up with your doubts)." Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, Asks Fans to Come Up With Captions.

Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram Post

To this Jadeja replied: "Virat Kohli, ab 15 seeconds ke baad bataunga(Will tell you after 15 seconds)." Head coach Ravi Shastri also seemed to enjoy Jadeja's post as he liked the photograph from his official handle. All cricketing activities have remained suspended in the country since March following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country.