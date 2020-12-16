India will play their first Test match since February, and skipper Virat Kohli will be their player to watch out for. Although the talismanic batsman has played many impressive knocks this year, he hasn’t matched his standards as he’s yet to score a hundred in 2020. The opening Test match against Australia will be his last opportunity to score a ton this year as he’ll miss the remaining three Test matches due to the birth of his first child. Fortunately, however, the opening Test – which will be a Day-Night match – will be played at the Adelaide Oval where Kohli loves to perform. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Adelaide indeed holds a great significance in Kohli’s Test career. It was the very same track where Kohli smashed his maiden Test century in 2012. Two years later, the right-handed batsman made his Test captaincy debut at the same venue and mustered not one but two hundreds in the game. Well, that’s not it as in the 2018/19 series, Kohli registered his first Test victory on Aussie soil while leading the troop. All these numbers will indeed enhance the second-ranked Test batsman’s confidence ahead of the clash. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Dream11 Team.

Here's Virat Kohli's Record In Test Matches At Adelaide!!

Test Matches Runs 100/50 Highest Score Average 3 431 3/0 141 71.83

Meanwhile, Australia have been dented with some injury woes ahead of the first game which will give of relief to the visitors. While youngsters Sean Abbott and Will Pucovski will not feature in the first game, David Warner’s absence can decide the fate of the encounter. On the other hand, India also have some selection headaches, but they are expected to name a potent playing XI.

