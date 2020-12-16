After some mind-boggling contest in the limited-overs series, Australia and India are scheduled to lock horns in four-match Test series. The opening encounter takes place at the Adelaide Oval and will get underway on December 17. With the game being a Day/Night Test, stakes get even higher, and both sides must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. Although Virat Kohli and Co – who won the Test series down under in 2018-19 – have fine memories from their last visit down under but the challenge will indeed be more formidable this time around with dashing duo Steve Smith and David Warner back in the team. Meanwhile, here you will find all the key players you must pick in their Dream11 fantasy teams and playing XI for IND vs AUS 1st Test match. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Although nothing much can separate the two sides on paper, Australia will take the field as favourites due to their impeccable record in the Pink-ball Test. They emerged victorious in all seven Day/Nights Tests they participated. Though India also defeated Bangladesh in their only Pink-Ball Test so far, playing in Adelaide will be a different ball game. The opening clash also gives an opportunity to Dream11 fans to earn rewards. Before making your fantasy team, you should look at these five players who should definitely be in your team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Steve Smith

Smith’s participation in the first Test was under danger as he missed Australia’s recent batting session due to a sore back. However, Aussie skipper Tim Paine cleared the air and said that the top-ranked Test batsman would take the field in Adelaide. Hence, he should be must pick in your Dream11. Notably, Smith boasts off a brilliant record against India, and he’ll be raring to enhance his numbers even more.

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper will only be playing the first Test, and he must be determined to make an impact with the bat. He has as many as three Test centuries in Adelaide and will not mind breaching the three-figure mark once again. Also, Kohli scored a match-winning ton in India’s only Day-Night Test against Bangladesh.

Pat Cummins

Cummins will lead Australia’s pace attack in Adelaide and has all the chances to rip apart India’s mighty batting line-up. Currently sitting at the pinnacle of ICC Test rankings for bowlers, the right-arm pacer can set the speed gun on fire and with the Pink ball tend to swing even more – Cummins would be desperate to take the field.

Josh Hazlewood

Talking about Day/Night Tests, Hazlewood was the first bowler to take a wicket with the pink ball, and the Indians must be aware of his prowess. The pacer accounted for Kohli’s wicket thrice in the ODI series which makes him an automatic pick in your fantasy team. Hazlewood also has a good record in Adelaide.

Mohammed Shami

One Indian bowler who can make impeccable use of the swing is Mohammed Shami. The right-arm pacer can bowl at a high pace and his ability to extract lateral moment of the track makes him a potent weapon in the Indian attack. Also, one must not forget Shami’s ability to nail bouncers and yorkers at will.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Josh Hazlewood (AUS).

