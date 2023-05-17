The Indian Premier League 2023 has seen its fair share of rivalries over the past 15 editions of the tournament. And the latest addition to that list is the one between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. It is just the second year that Lucknow Super Giants are competing in the IPL and their rivalry with RCB have already become the talk of the town after their group-stage encounters this season. Lucknow Super Giants had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling contest earlier this season at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with Gautam Gambhir showing a ‘finger on lips’ gesture towards the fans. RCB returned the favour at the Ekana Stadium with Virat Kohli’s animated celebrations during the match catching attention all around. That was not it. Kohli and Gambhir, having had an ugly spat after the match and were needed to be separated by the other players. Lucknow Crowd Teases Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

And there’s a real chance that these two teams might end up facing each other again this season! Yes, you have read that right. Royal Challengers Bangalore can have Lucknow Super Giants as their rivals in the IPL 2023 playoffs if both teams end up qualifying. A realistic possibility would be them going against each other in the Eliminator. And in this article, we shall take a look at the scenarios which can lead to an RCB vs LSG showdown in the IPL 2023 eliminator. Amid 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants Directed at Gautam Gambhir and Crowd Trouble, Play Stopped Briefly in SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match in Hyderabad.

Scenarios Which Can Make RCB vs LSG Match Possible in IPL 2023 Eliminator

#RCB should win both their remaining games, which will take their tally to 16 points.

#Lucknow Super Giants, currently on 15, must lose their last match against KKR.

#Chennai Super Kings must beat Delhi Capitals in their last group match. A win for CSK would ensure a place in the top two if Lucknow loses their last match.

#Also, Mumbai Indians must lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad, which will see the five-time champions face a threat of being eliminated.

#Punjab Kings must lose one of their remaining matches.

All three scenarios have a real chance of happening which can lead to an RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2023 for the third time this season. Coincidentally, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who had knocked Lucknow Super Giants out of IPL 2022 after beating them in the eliminator.

