Play in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match was stopped briefly after the crowd chanted Virat Kohli's name. Apparently, the crowd directed these chants at Gautam Gambhir, with whom Kohli had a clash earlier this season. Not just this but some members of the crowd threw something at the LSG dugout. It is unclear as to what was thrown although. It happened after a controversial no-ball call with LSG head coach Andy Flower seeing having conversations with the umpires. 'Clueless Umpiring' Twitterati Enraged After Controversial Overturn of No Ball Call During SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

'Kohli Kohli' Chants in Hyderabad

Someone Threw Something at LSG Dugout

Absolute chaos! Someone from stands threw something on LSG Dugout for not giving no ball. #SRHvLSG #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/PAuD0hjXcA — Taif Rahman (@taif_twts) May 13, 2023

Fans Chant Kohli Kohli As Gautam Gambhir Passes By

'Kohli Kohli' chants the Hyderabad crowd in front of the Lucknow Supergiants' dugout.pic.twitter.com/rRS6XGyTVe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023

'Chaos'

