Fans have not forgotten about the episode between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, which grabbed headlines earlier this month in the IPL. In a recent development, a group of fans in Lucknow were seen teasing the Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants cricketer with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants while he was fielding near the boundary during his side's match against Mumbai Indians. While fans chanted Kohli's name, Naveen was seen making a gesture with his hands. The video of this incident has gone viral. 'Man Goes!' Naveen-ul-Haq Dropped From Afghanistan Squad for ODI Series vs Sri Lanka, Twitterati Link It to Clash With Virat Kohli.

Lucknow Crowd Teases Naveen-ul-Haq with 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants:

Lucknow crowd Teases Naveen ul haq with kohli kohli chants 😂🔥#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/r3o7f5BHIr — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)